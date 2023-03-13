'Reach more people' : Family Services of Southeast Texas opens new office in Port Arthur

Family Services of Southeast Texas provides services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Family Services of Southeast Texas is hoping to reach more people in need by opening a new office in Port Arthur.

The non-profit already has an office at 3550 Fannin Street in Beaumont.

The new satellite office will be in the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse at 525 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur, according to a news release from Family Services of Southeast Texas.

The agency has residential shelters in Beaumont and Jasper.

Executive Director Deborah Tomov acknowledges that there are a lot of people in The Golden Triangle who need services, but don't necessarily need or want to live in a shelter.

This new office will help with transportation issues.

"Many of the clients we serve don’t have transportation and there is no public transportation available between Beaumont and Port Arthur. By opening a satellite office in Port Arthur, we hope to be able to reach more people who need services for domestic violence and sexual assault," Tomov said.

Community Relations Director Bonnie Spotts says they've always served residents of Port Arthur, but this new office will make serving them more convenient.

"So for residents of low income, they may not have transportation they have a hard time getting to us," Spotts said.

Some non-residential services they offer include case management, legal advocacy, counseling and assistance with finding employment and affordable housing and more.

All services are free and confidential, according to the release.

For shelter services, you can call the 24-hour hotline at 409-832-7575.

For non-residential services, you can call 409-833-2668.