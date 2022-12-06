Family Services of Southeast Texas breaks ground on new safe haven

The organization broke ground on a new shelter that is going to offer a safe place for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family services of southeast Texas had an exciting day Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The organization broke ground on a new shelter that is going to offer a safe place for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The organization is committed to eliminating domestic violence abuse.

In 2021, there were 204 Texans that were killed as a result to domestic violence.

Due to the lack of space, Family Services of Southeast Texas had to turn away 42% of those victims.

"It's a need, it's a need here in this area, and for the state of Texas in general," said Executive Director of Family Services of SETX, Deborah Tomov.

The new $10 million shelter will more than double their capacity and bring all services under one roof.

"This building is going to be for the community, it's for our brothers and our sisters that our hurting, they are going to have a safe haven to come to heal," said Tomov.

The address to the shelter will be public, unlike the names of the victims they serve.

Lead Architect Dohn LaBiche says that the organization is comfortable with a public address due to the increased security and police substation that is on the facility.

"We'll have both interior and exterior security,” said LaBiche.

Half of the funding has been provided by the county and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The organization plans to campaign to cover the remaining costs.

"it's not just about the building, it’s about saving lives, and that’s what we’re doing here, and that’s what the community is doing,” said Tomov.

Family Services of SETX is committed to save the lives of domestic violence victims by offering not only a safe haven, but also a new start to those in need.

The facility is expected to be complete in 2024.