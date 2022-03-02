'A mother shouldn't have to go through this' | Family in Orange makes plea to public to help find missing man

Orion Guillory, 33, was last seen on Sunday, January 30 in his berry-colored Chrysler 3000.

ORANGE, Texas — A family from Orange is desperate to find their loved one.



They say Orion Guillory, 33, was last seen on Sunday, January 30 in his berry-colored Chrysler 3000.

He went to watch the football games at an undisclosed location in Port Arthur Sunday and never came home, according to his mother.

His mother said she just wants to know he’s OK.

“I want him home,” mother Monic Guillory said tearfully. “I want him safe. I want him home safe. That’s the main thing. I want him home safe. I don’t want anything to happen to him.”

If you have any information, please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (409) 883-2612.

This is a breaking news update and we will have frequent updates to this story.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Search continues for missing man named Orion Guillory, of Orange 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6