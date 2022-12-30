Family searching for a missing woman, last seen in Beaumont

Laura Gutierrez was last seen December 9, 2022, after leaving her belongings at a friend’s house on Avenue B.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a missing woman is reaching out to the Southeast Texas community in hopes of finding their loved one.

Laura Gutierrez was last seen December 9, 2022. She left all her belongings at a friend’s house on Avenue B, in Beaumont.

Gutierrez's family said she didn’t show up at her sister’s house during the freeze, and they didn’t hear from her for Christmas either.

Gutierrez is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, around 115 pounds, with blonde hair.

Her family is asking that if anyone has any information to please contact Julia Salazar at 409-239-2451, or Nina Salazar at 409-867-9501.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.