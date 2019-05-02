BEAUMONT, Texas — A family says the facility they counted on to care for the their loved one ended up verbally abusing and neglecting him.

Beaumont Police confirm to 12News they are investigating the owner for injury and neglect to the elderly. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is investigating whether the unlicensed facility was operating legally.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services tells 12News that Loving Care Personal Care Home does not hold a license to operate in Texas.

The family put their loved one into this place expecting it to be filled with love and care, they were blown away to see their family member was getting the complete opposite.

They say the owner crossed the line, and they have the video to prove it.

The caretaker, Alice Jenkins, can be heard saying in the video, "Come on n***** get your a** up. You going to report me to the people and the white man been abusing you since you came here?"

"I mean I am really shocked because I didn't think she would do something like that," a relative of the resident in the video said.

"Remember where you come from, you ain't went no where because you got to Texas," Jenkins can be heard saying.

It's a video that's not easy for anyone to watch.

"Would you want that to be your mom, your dad, your uncle, or somebody and she's talking to him like that," another family member said.

Their family member, an 86-year-old man, can be seen with his head leaning off of the bed.

The caretaker, manager and owner, Alice Jenkins, yelling racial slurs at him and refusing to clean him from his own body fluids, even telling other staff not to clean him.

"Let's change him, Ms. Alice," the facility employee can be heard saying in the video.

"No, you have to go to history," Jenkins says. "Be quiet"

"She said that she had her facility and she could take good care of him," the first relative said.

An employee who worked at the facility turned over the nine and a half minute video to 12News. She told us she could no longer watch in silence.

"Well I've been around in circles. Going from APS to the police and nobody would help me. So I said let me go to channel 12, they'll help me," the employee said.

Loving Care Personal Care Home operates inside of what's known as the Sprott Hospital on Beaumont's southside.

Ironically, during segregation, this was the first modern black medical facility opened to serve African Americans.

The Sprott family owns the building, and leases it to Jenkins, but has no ties to her business that operates inside.

12News has learned the caretaker, Alice Jenkins, is related to the resident.

She's his sister-in-law.

"I said well, since she was family too, you know if she knew him, I figured she would take really good care of him," a family member said.

"Loving Care" may have been out of compliance because 5 patients were staying there. In Texas, anyone with more than three residents has to be licensed by the THHS. They are currently investigating any wrong doing.

Jenkins, the woman seen in the video denied all allegations of abuse or neglect, but she refused to talk with on camera.

"You can keep it on, I don't care," Jenkins said in the video.

"No we have to change him, Ms. Alice," the other employee can be heard saying.

Former employee Louise Mitchell tells 12News she worked at the facility for 8 months. She says verbal abuse caused her to leave.

"Being mean to us, and talk crazy to us," Mitchell said. "We're all black, how was she going to say were all black and we're all stupid? I'm looking at her like, really, going to say that about me in my face? I had enough and I left and I haven't been back."

She claims patients aren't being properly taken care of and she warns families to check on their loved ones, before it's too late.

"Other people need to go see about their people. I don't know them like that but what I do know, I know her," Mitchell said.

The family tells me the patient in the video has since been moved to another facility and is doing much better.

Better physically.

But mentally, they say the damage is done.