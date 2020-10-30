'He's always been my hero' | Family remembers fallen soldier Seth Sartin ahead of memorial gathering Friday night

Seth had served a little over a year and was taking part in cyber-intelligence training. For Seth, serving in the army was a dream come true. It was something he had wanted to do since he was a little boy. "I remember when Seth was five, six years old,” Charity Palmer said. “And he saw a commercial on TV about being in the Army, and they had the Army watch and he always said he wanted an Army watch, and he did get it. He did get it when he joined the Army."

"We carried him to the airport, and he got on the plane and he never looked back," said Kyle Sartin, father of Seth.



Some people might look at basic training as intense and a lot of work, but Seth embraced it.



"I remember whenever he said he met the drill sergeant the first time after he got off the plane coming in, and he was just laughing,” Palmer said. “He said it was so funny, 'I'm just having so much fun with the way they're yelling at me to tell me to do this and tell me to do that.'"



Seth’s dad also served in the army and enjoyed sharing that bond with his son.



"He would call and we would compare stories of when he went through the gas chamber and I remember telling him when I went through the gas chamber or just comparing stories and swapping. He'd tell me about all his friends," Kyle said.



Seth's parents want to remember him as a hero who made them proud every single day.



"He really loved you, and he really respected you and talked about you like you were his hero,” Kyle said. “And he's like 'you have no idea, man.’ He's always been my hero. He was a better man than I am."



Seth's parents both said if they could say one last thing to their son it would be that they're so proud of him, not just for what he accomplished but more importantly for being a great person.