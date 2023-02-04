Family mourning loss of Port Arthur man killed in early Friday morning Harris County crash

Those who knew and loved Jason De Los Santos describe him a "loving, caring and fun young man."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a 21-year-old Port Arthur man is raising money for funeral expenses as they come to terms with his death following a Harris County crash.

Jason De Los Santos, Andre Garcia and another victim whose name has not been released were killed early Friday morning. Harris County deputies believe Jonathan Lazo Jr., 24, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound in the 16800 block of the East Freeway, and a 2011 Infinity G37 was stopped on the outside shoulder.

The Infinity had its emergency lights on. Santos, Garcia and another were standing behind the car.

Lazo allegedly failed to drive in a single lane and hit the three people behind the Infinity, according to a Harris County Sheriff's Office release. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our beloved Jason who was taken from us way too soon," Ileanne De Los Santos, Jason De Los Santos' sister-in-law, said.

Those who knew and loved Jason De Los Santos describe him as a "loving, caring and fun young man." His family said he brought great joy and happened to them.

"His favorite thing was to take videos and pictures to make everyone laugh," Ileanne De Los Santos said.

As the family mourns their sudden loss, they are asking for donations to help with funeral expenses. They feel any donation "no matter how small" will be a great blessing to the family.

"As our family tries to come to terms with this tragic accident, mourn the loss of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, now we must also face the financial burdens of a funeral," Ileanne De Los Santos said. "We ask that you please pray for our family during this very difficult time."