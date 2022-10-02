x
Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange

Three people and three animals escaped the blaze, according to the West Orange Fire Department.
WEST ORANGE, Texas —  A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning.

The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts.

Roberts believes the fire was started by kids who were playing with matches and grass outside of the home, which led to a couch catching fire. 

The family extinguished the flames, but it reignited and quickly spread to parts of the house. 

The back, front and kitchen area of the home are badly damaged, but officials say the home is not considered a total loss.

