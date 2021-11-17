Family of victim speaks out after Nederland suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash bonds out of jail

Jefferson County officials confirm the suspect's bond was significantly reduced, which allowed him to get out.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A driver indicted in the fatal hit-and-run death of a Port Neches woman in September bonded out of jail this week.

The victim's family tells 12News they don't agree with the judge's decision.

"They told me 'No he bonded out,' and my heart sunk," said Nicole Robinson's father Mitch Newsom.



Newsom is talking about Zachery Highlander of Nederland. Highlander is accused of striking and killing Robinson in a hit-and-run crash on September 26 on State Highway 347 just north of Nederland.

"If he would just pick the phone up and dialed 91, she may still be with us today. Maybe not. But there was that chance," Newsom said.



Court documents say no one witnessed the crash, so investigators turned to security camera footage from a nearby bar to look for clues.

That video helped lead to the indictment of Highlander.



Newsom said once someone was behind bars and charged with his daughter's death, he started to feel a sense of relief. But he said that relief was short-lived when Highlander's bond was reduced.



Highlander's bond was initially set at $650,000, but Judge John Stevens approved his lawyer's petition to lower the bond to $350,000.

Highlander posted bail and is now out on an ankle monitor surveillance until trial.



"The courts are the ones who made it where he could be free. Now how do you have faith in that,” Newsom said.



Newsom and his wife are caring for Nicole’s young children, a 19-month-old baby girl, and a 5-year-old boy who's having a tough time without his mom.



"All he did was cry for his mother,” Newsom said. “We tell him his mother's in heaven, and she can't come back. And you can tell him that sometimes, he'll nod his head."



He said his grandchildren are what keep him fighting.



"Knowing that they depend solely on me now and my wife, I just have to keep going," Newsom said.