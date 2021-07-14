Family of transgender woman found in Port Arthur canal wants to know who killed her after new lead in case

Beaumont Police recently took on the case and are investigating it as a homicide.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a transgender woman wants to know what happened to their loved one. It's been nearly four months since police found the body of Cordell Evans in a canal off Savannah Avenue. Evans now went by the name Aidelen.

"It's hard you go to sleep at night and you think about 'Lord please give us an answer. Please give us an answer,'" grandmother Lois Balka said.



"I just hope and pray that we find out exactly what happened," grandfather Dexter Balka said.

Beaumont Police recently took on the case and are investigating it as a homicide.

Over the last few months, Evans’ family has been anxiously waiting for any updates on her death. This week, they learned investigators now believe she was killed in Beaumont. This new development led to a feeling of hopeful optimism for the first time in a while.



"I feel great," Dexter Balka said.



"I'm so happy that somebody stepped up, or that they got a lead that led them back, so that we can get some kind of closure," Lois Balka said.

"It's just uncalled for something that didn't have to happen,” Dexter Balka said. “It didn't have to happen. If you had a problem, all you had to do is walk away. If you didn't like what he did, you didn't like what you saw just walk away."



Evans’ death was initially called suspicious. Evans’ autopsy originally came back inconclusive, prompting her family to seek a second opinion. Since April, her body has been in North Texas where medical examiners are backed up because of COVID-19.

"That's the worst part about it is that we can't lay him to rest period,” Lois Balka said. “He still just floating around, just like he was when they threw him in the water and we have no closure."

Beaumont Police said they that they are continuing to follow leads in the case but did not give any details. Until a break in case happens, this family will continue to do what they do best, which is to remain hopeful.



"When you have a praying family, your prayers will be answered. If you just believe and take care and just turn it over to the Lord, he will work it out every time," Dexter Balka said.

Contact the Beaumont Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS if you know anything about Evans' death.