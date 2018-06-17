The family of a former Bridge City High School standout, and current University of Texas at Arlington track and field student-athlete, gathered in Silsbee on Saturday, June 16, 2018 to celebrate an historic achievement.

Just one week earlier, Alexus Henry was at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon clearing a height of 5' 11.5" in adverse conditions, such as rain and hail, to secure the women's high jump national championship.

The junior also made history by becoming the first woman to ever win an individual national championship at UT-Arlington.

Even though she competes in an individual event, Henry attributes the constant teamwork and unwavering support displayed by her family as the reason for her laser focus and immense success.

"If I didn't have my family supporting me, I couldn't do the things that I've done. They make everything so easy for me to just go do what I need to do in order to compete and win," said Henry.

The champ's self-proclaimed biggest fan and favorite cousin, Brittany Henry, shared her thoughts on what it has been like to watch Alexus' growth, on and off the track, up to this point.

"Watching her from a little girl to now, just being grown, in college, winning these awards...it's amazing," Brittany said.

Champions are rarely made without their fair share of trails and tribulations.

Henry's sophomore campaign did not go as well as she had hoped it would. This prompted a message from her Twitter account (@alexusdaeshell) simply stating that this would be her "#RedemptionSeason."

Redemption may be an understatement, as Alexus finished the season with four new school records in her name, a Sun Belt Conference title, indoor and outdoor All-American honors, and of course the gold medal at nationals, capping off what is said to be the most historic season by any UT-Arlington track and field athlete.

This past season will undoubtedly be a tough act to follow, but when asked what she expects from her cousin in the future, Brittany stated, "Another championship trophy...we're going to the Olympics!"

The now-reigning queen of high jump will soon begin preparing for her title defense in July.

