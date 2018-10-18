BEAUMONT — A family is now left with questions about what happened in the moments before their loved one was shot and killed.

The mother of 29 year old Bradison Mims doesn’t know why her son had to be gunned down in broad daylight.

"It's hard, it's hard. No mother should have to go through what I'm going through," Bradison’s mother Geneive Savoy said.

His family say he was the type of guy that left you with a smile on your face. They say he was as excited as ever to be a father. His son Bradison Jr. just turned a month old yesterday.

"He's not going to get to take his son to school, that person took that away from him," Bradison’s aunt Nikki Jackson said.

Police say Mims was shot yesterday afternoon by 38 year old Herbert Wayne Collins. Officers arrested him hours later.

Investigators say the men knew each other, and relatives tell 12news they were even friends. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

© 2018 KBMT