A Beaumont family is celebrating the life of a loved one who was shot and killed back in August of 2017.

Everett Mitchell's family is choosing to celebrate his life while they wait for his killer to be brought to justice.

Terrance Williams Sr. wishes he could have one more conversation with his best friend Everett Mitchell.

Williams says "At the end of the day there's only one judgment that counts. There's only one person who knows the truth, and that's God."

"He'd give you the shirt off his back, he's that type of guy. Very appreciative. He wasn't one to half step anything, he'd tell you the truth. He'd tell you straight what was on his mind."

Mitchell was shot and killed two years at a home on the 5000 block of Brace Drive.

Saturday, Mitchell's family gathered to celebrate what would have been his birthday.

"He's like a brother, a best friend. He was my best man on my wedding day" Williams said.

Deremick Hunter, 33, was arrested and charged for Mitchell's murder.

The family says Hunter bonded out of jail.

Mitchell leaves behind a young daughter named Serenity.

Now, all this family can do is hope and pray that one day justice will be served for the death of Everett Mitchell.

Williams said "More than anything justice for the family is the reason for gathering and a celebration of life".