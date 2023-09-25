Family of mother murdered in Orange is seeking justice, asking community for help

Casie Lynn Graves, 38, was found strangled near the International Paper facility off of North Highway 87

ORANGE, Texas — The family of a Southeast Texas mother who was murdered last week is searching for answers.

Casie Lynn Graves, 38, was found strangled near the International Paper facility off of North Highway 87, north of Orange.

Her family has now set up a GOFUNDME to help cover the funeral expenses.

Casie Graves leaves behind four young daughters, the two youngest are under 6-years-old. They are forced to grow up without their mother.

"I feel empty, I don't have any closure, I'm just lost, and broken, and sad. And I don't know where I go from here," said Vickie Graves, her mother.

Vickie Graves heart is in pieces as she mourns the loss of her daughter.

"She's a great daughter, she has a very big heart. I thank God, that I got to see her Thursday," Vickie Graves said.

Lisa Leger, Casie's older sister, told 12News her sister was most proud of being a mom to her four daughters.

"She always was very proud of her children she would send you videos or funny pictures. And shared stuff all the time in text messages. I think they were her world," said Leger.

Casie was known for her sense of humor and the light she brought to family gatherings.

"It's a big loss for the family, you know. Like I said, Thanksgiving, any kind of gatherings that you have you're gonna constantly be thinking, you know I wish Casie was here. 'This would be so much funnier if Casie was here, this would be so much better'," said Eric Graves, Casie's younger brother.

Eric started a GOFUNDME, not only to help pay for funeral costs, but to set up a college trust fund for Casie's daughters.

"You know I see little $10 donations things like that. $20, from people who I know don't have much money, and they do that anyway. You know I see so much more good happen out of this," Eric said.

Orange County deputies confirmed that Casie was strangled on September 16th.

The Graves family is pleading for her killer to turn themselves in.

"You're going to get caught either way. I think you should give the family closure quicker rather than later. Go ahead and come forward and confess to this," said Eric.

Casie's young daughters don't know how their mother died but the family says they still deserve justice.

"That will give them closure in their older days. You know when they're going to college, at least they caught this guy. You know that's a big deal," Eric said.

If you have information that could help investigators solve Casie's murder you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Orange police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.