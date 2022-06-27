'I just want him to come back' | Family of missing 18-year-old desperate for answers, praying for his safe return

German Salgado, 18, was last seen on June 23, 2022 at his home in 3900 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family in Port Arthur is pleading for help and desperate for answers after their loved one went missing.

German Salgado, 18, was last seen on June 23, 2022 at his home in 3900 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur. Salgado's family believes they are racing against the clock to find him, but they are not giving up hope.

“We just want him to come back home safe,” Ana Ortega, Salgado's older sister said. “Just know that we love you. We just want you to come home. My mom is worried about you.”

Ortega's dad woke up Thursday morning to use the bathroom and noticed Salgado's bedroom door was opened. Salgado was nowhere to be found.

"He's not the type of person to leave like that,” Ortega said. “He would always at least let his dad know or my mom know where he was at. If he was with friends, he would always call and tell them 'Hey, I'm over here.'"

Salgado left his phone and wallet at home, Ortega said. The family has reached out to his friends, but no one knows where Salgado is.

Ortega said Salgado has dealt with depression, but it is unlike him to leave and not come back. Her brother usually keeps to himself.

"He doesn't have that many friends, and the friends that we know say they're not with him, and we try to look and see everywhere and nothing," Ortega said. "So, we're just praying he comes back home."

Ortega and her family have been putting up flyers with Salgado's picture around Port Arthur hoping someone will find him soon

Ortega said it has been a long couple of days since her little brother disappeared, but the family is hopeful that they will find him soon.

"I'm not sure where he's at, but I just want him to come back,” Ortega said. "We're still worried if he did something to himself. We just want to know if you're OK brother."

Ortega said her brother liked to fish on Pleasure Island, but the family was not able to find him there.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.