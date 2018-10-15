BEAUMONT — The family of a Vidor man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Beaumont Police officer in 2016 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and the city.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District for the Eastern District of Texas, by Chaz York's family contends that he had been assaulted and was unarmed later when he was shot and killed by off-duty Beaumont Police officer Chad Welch.

York and his friends had been at Madison's on Dowlen Road in Beaumont's west end when he was assaulted in the bar and restaurant according to the lawsuit.

York and his friends had left the bar around 1 a.m., October 14, 2016, when Welch shot York five times, including shots to his back according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that York, who had left the bar voluntarily with his friends, was not fleeing, was not under arrest and did not have a weapon or pose a threat to Welch when he was fatally shot.

A Jefferson County grand jury in December 2016 declined to take any action against Welch, who was off-duty, when he shot and killed York during what police described as a disturbance outside the bar.

The grand jury ruled that the officer involved shooting was justified according to a release at that time from the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

A Beaumont Police spokesperson said at the time of the shooting that York was involved in multiple disturbances and had assaulted several male and female victims before the shooting.

© 2018 KBMT