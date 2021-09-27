'They left him thrown out like an animal' Mother of Beaumont man who was murdered Saturday says the crime can never be forgiven

The mother of 25-year-old Juan Antonio Borrego said he was a brother, a son, and a soon-to-be husband.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Juan Antonio Borrego was shot and killed Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, and a 14-year-old is being accused of the murder.

Borrego’s family said the 25-year-old was a fun-loving man who cared deeply about his family. The family said they are in disbelief and have been left with more questions than answers.

Beaumont police responded a call regarding an abandoned vehicle on Avenue C and Crocket Street Saturday morning, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release. When police arrived, they found the car had a significant amount of blood inside suggesting someone was badly injured.

Further investigation led detectives to 4th and Crocket Street shortly before 5 p.m., where Borrego was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

“What they did to my son wasn't right. They left him thrown out like an animal, and he didn’t deserve to die like that,” Perfecta Mendoza Velasquez, Borrego’s mother, said. “He had so much life ahead of him.”

Velasquez said even though a teen has already been arrested in connection to her sons death, the family is not any closer to understanding why this happened.

“I simply ask justice for everything they did to my son,” Velasquez said. “What they did to my son can never be forgiven.”

Borrego was a brother, son, and a soon to be husband. His mother said he loved to cook, play jokes and spend time with his family.

“I’m going to miss his presence and his person, everything he was to me, and all the great things we did together,” Velasquez said.

The grieving mother said Borrego was an all-around good person, and that neither she nor her daughters can eat or sleep knowing that he is gone.

“I tell my kids, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I have to pull through, for my daughters,’ but I feel so bad from all of this,” Velasquez said.

Justice of the peace Ben Collins told 12NewsNow the suspect turned themselves in, but their name is not being released due to their age.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep you updated with any new information.