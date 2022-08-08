Beaumont Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell loved ones holding candlelight vigil to honor her life, legacy

Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell was described as someone who fought crime with conviction and spread love wherever she could.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family and friends of a beloved Beaumont officer who died in a 2020 drunk-driving, wrong-way wreck plan to honor her life and legacy Monday night.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a July 25, 2020 newscast.)

Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell died on August 9, 2020, in a head-on wreck on Cardinal Drive. Tuesday will mark two years since she died in the line of duty.

The man found guilty of killing her, 20-year-old Luis Torres, was sentenced to 20 years. During the trial, dashcam footage was played in court forcing her family and friends to relive the moments from the night of her death.

Torres was 18 when the wreck took place. Officer Yarbrough-Powell was 23 when she died. At her funeral, hundreds lined the streets to pay their respects.

Officer Yarbrough-Powell’s loved ones are set to gather at Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont, where her funeral was held, for a candlelight vigil. They plan to remember how she lived.

Officer Yarbrough-Powell’s loved ones described her as a woman who fought crime with conviction and spread love wherever she could. The beloved officer was known for knocking down barriers between the public and police.

Officer Yarbrough-Powell was a sister, daughter, public servant and wife. She had been married for less than a year.

The beloved officer's colleagues described her as someone who never backed down when fighting crime and also as someone who went out of her way to make people smile.

The candlelight vigil is being held at Calvary Baptist Church on Dowlen Road at 8 p.m. It is open to the public.