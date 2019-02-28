BEAUMONT, Texas — A family is remembering their lost loved one.

Aaron Breed was killed last Friday after another vehicle coming from the opposite direction veered into his lane, causing a head on collision.

"A happy man, and he tried to prosper and do better. Whatever he did he did his best. and he loved his mama. He'd always call and say mama I love you," Breed's mother, Emma Wilson said.

The accident happened on West Port Arthur Road in Port Acres.

His older brother, Anthony Breed, tells me Breed drove trucks for a living.

Police told the family, there was nothing Breed could have done to avoid the crash.

The other driver, Mark Anthony, and Breed both died at the scene.

"He was just a fun person to be around, he just liked to hang out, joke around and make people laugh," Anthony Breed said.

The Beaumont native graduated from Central High School. His mom says Breed could brighten any room.

"He had everybody laughing, whoever he meet, and he didn't come to you sad. If you were sad or mad he would have you laughing," Wilson said.





