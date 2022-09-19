Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned

"The murder investigation is currently under the purview of the BCSO and has been plagued with problems, inconsistencies, and mistakes," says the letter.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers.

"Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has failed in his duty to seek justice for London and her sister, Alexa Montez, has inflicted pain on their surviving family to distract from his own incompetence, and has broken his word to me and my clients to close the investigation into their deaths and release the results of the Bexar Count Sheriff's Office so that they may find closure," the letter says.

Nichol Olsen and her daughters, 10-year-old London Bribiescas and 16-year-old Alexa Montez, were found shot to death in their Anaqua Springs Ranch subdivision home, near Leon Springs. The medical examiner’s office ruled the mother's death a suicide and the girl's deaths as homicides. Olsen and her daughters were living with Nichol's boyfriend, Charlie Wheeler, who police say was not present at the house at their time of their deaths.

A lawsuit was also filed by London’s father in 2021, alleging that Wheeler is to blame for their deaths. The lawsuit alleges that Wheeler had a loaded handgun beside his bed in the bedroom and he taught Olsen how to use it. It states that the couple got into lengthy arguments, where Olsen exhibited “increasingly erratic behavior.”

The new letter requests that the investigation be reassigned to the Texas Rangers, taken away from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

"On the morning of January 10, 2019, the lifeless body of my ten-year-old niece, London Bribiescas, was found in her bedroom by someone who would later be considered a person of interest in the case," the letter continues. "The bodies of her older sister, Alexa, and mother, Nicole, were also found nearby. Within the hour of being notified, my family arrived at their Anaqua Springs home in Helotes, Texas, and stood outside in the cold until nightfall, when three hearses finally left the house. We went home that night with no answers to what happened to London, Alexa, and Nicole. Three and a half years later, we still have no answers."

BCSO responded on Monday with a statement below:

"Although we have not seen the letter submitted by the Bribiescas family to the Attorney General's office, this case remains ongoing with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, there are pending items the investigator assigned to this case has had difficulty obtaining through attempts with the retained attorney, Joe Hoelscher, including difficulty in making contact with Mr. Hoelscher.

The assigned investigator will continue to devote his efforts until every facet of this investigation has been completed, in order to provide closure for the families of Nicole Olsen, Alexa Montez, and London Bribiescas."

Later on Monday, the Attorney General's Office also responded to the letter, saying: