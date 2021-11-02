Orange County Sherriff’s Office, family mourns loss of beloved deputy John Badeaux

The deputies son tells 12News funeral arrangements are pending at Claybar Thompson Funeral Home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has died Thursday afternoon.

The Orange County Precinct 4 Constables Office reported the death of Deputy John Badeaux Thursday in a Facebook post.

“The Orange County PCT 4 Constables Office is sadden to inform you of the passing Deputy John Badeaux who passed away earlier today. Prayers for the Orange County Sheriff's Office. RIP brother, we have the watch from here.”

The deputies son, John Badeaux Jr., tells 12News funeral arrangements are pending at Claybar Thompson Funeral Home.

“We would like to thank the community and friends for all of the support he and the family has gotten throughout this difficult time,” said John Badeaux Jr.

(Editor's note: The video above is from a Feb 9, 2021 newscast)

Friends and family of the Orange County deputy were asking for prayers Tuesday night as John Badeaux was battling COVID-19 in a Southeast Texas hospital.

The deputy was hospitalized with COVID-19 for several weeks and had to go on dialysis.

John Badeaux dedicated many years of his life to serving the Southeast Texas community. Over the last decade, John Badeaux has taken the lead in a yearly Christmas toy drive sponsored by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.