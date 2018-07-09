BEAUMONT — 46 year old Reginald Osborne’s body was found dead by a Beaumont police officer early Sunday morning on the shoulder of the I-10 entrance ramp near Pine Street. He was hit by a truck that fled the scene afterwards.

It’s a painful reality that Osborne’s mother-in-law Alice Leavings says no family should have to endure.

"He loved his kids, that's what he always talked about was his babies. He always worked hard, even when his babies were little he worked 2 or 3 jobs just to support them," Leavings said.

She says she loved Osborne as a son, even though he wasn’t.

Leavings tells 12News that Osborne left his house in Vidor on his bike last Friday like he did so many other times, but she says this time he never made it back.

“It was really a shock to us because he's been missing since Friday night and we didn't find out about it until yesterday," Leavings said.

Leavings said Osborne always made sure to take proper precautions while riding his bicycle.

"He had a reflector vest on, anybody could’ve saw that if their driving," Leavings said.

She says the family just wants justice.

"I just pray the guy that hit him and ran off and left him, I just hope they get what they deserve, and give the family peace," Leavings said.

