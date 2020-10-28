Family mourning loss of US Army soldier found dead in barracks

Seth Sartin was found in his barracks room at Corry Station in Florida

ORANGE, Texas — A Southeast Texas soldier's family is mourning after he was found deceased in his barracks in Florida.

Army Private First Class Seth D. Sartin was found on October 16 at Corry Station in Florida, and his death is still under investigation.

He was a 2019 graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School.

"Growing up, it was always a dream of Seth's to join the military, and he accomplished that dream by joining the U.S. Army in 2019. He was extremely proud of his service in the Army and often compared stories with his father," Sartin's obituary said.

His death was not combat-related according to officials. No further information was given since the investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Sartin's obituary said he "left an impact on all those who loved him in his short time on earth and will forever be remembered for his bright smile and gentle soul."

The community will welcome Sartin home on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 p.m. A Facebook event has been created to invite the public to line the street starting at Claybar Funeral Home "with flags to honor a fallen hero."

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend David Millner. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.