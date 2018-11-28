JEFFERSON COUNTY — The family of a woman accused of killing her common law husband told the jury what happened after the shooting.

Prosecutors said 71-year-old Elizabeth Taylor shot 58-year-old Larry Atwood to death and pushed him out of the car.

Her son, David Walters said she came to his house with bruises and cuts all over her face the day of the shooting.

Walters testified his mother told him: “I think I’m in trouble, I think I shot Larry Atwood.”

He said his mother told him she shot Atwood because he was hitting her head on the dashboard and trying to suffocate her.

Walters said he ended up taking his mother’s gun and putting it inside his car.

He told the jury Atwood has a reputation for beating women and even confronted him in the past about hurting his mom.

Walter said his mother was involved in previous abusive relationships as well.

During cross examination, Prosecutor Mike Laird asked why Walters didn’t call police to check on Atwood but he didn’t give an answer.

The major question both attorneys focused on is how many times Taylor fired her gun.

Defense attorney Ryan Gertz said she shot her gun twice inside the car.

He claims the gun went off on accident when Atwood tried to grab it. He said she fired the gun the second time to protect herself.

Prosecutor Mike Laird showed the jury the picture of the gun with three bullets missing.

He implied that Taylor is not as innocent as she seems. He said she has attacked and even shot at Atwood in the past.

Defense attorney Ryan Gertz claims Atwood was high on meth when he started beating Taylor in the car. He said Taylor had no other choice but to protect herself.

