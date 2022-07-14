'A symbol of love' | Family keeps memory of son alive years after fatal crash involving drunk driver

The boy's mom said he couldn't get enough of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, just like those who loved him couldn't get enough of him.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember Landon Slaughter.

Four years ago, he was killed by a drunk driver on July 4 in Beaumont in a crash at the intersection of Franklin and Avenue E in Beaumont.

The driver was intoxicated and drove through the stop sign, hitting the car carrying Slaughter.



His family celebrated what would have been his eighth birthday this year.

Slaughter's mother, Sierra Neville, wants to keep his memory alive, so she started celebrating his birthday the year after his death.



This year, she did something a little different. She packed a few of Slaughter's favorite foods like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Cheez-It crackers, and fruit snacks.



Neville said Landon couldn't get enough peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, just like those who loved him, couldn't get enough of him.

Neville feels sharing what Slaughter loved most is helping spread that love into the community.

“If you saw him and he approached you, it was always with a smile, and he wanted to give you a hug, that's just who he was. So, Landon to me is a symbol of love,” Neville said.