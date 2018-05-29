Several gun salutes and an empty dinner table were part of the tributes to fallen service men and women in the Armed Forces.

Marian Ruiz and her mother Mary Beth Stafford were among the dozens of people who attended the Memorial Day ceremony.

"In fact, it was my grandson, who was two years old out here helping Grandpa when we were building this veteran's park," Stafford said.

Stafford’s late husband Herb was a U.S. Navy veteran who enlisted one day after graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School when he was 17-years old.

Stafford was a machine gunner on the USS Corson. He entered Nagasaki two weeks after it was bombed during World War II.

Stafford was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. Afterward, he opened Stafford’s Nursery with Mary and operated it for almost 40 years.

Herb wanted others to know the importance of the lives lost in order to defend the United States and its freedoms.

"He would go to the schools, and speak to children about patriotism and how important it is. And so, that of course was instilled in me," Ruiz said.

Stafford passed away in March 2018, but his legacy is etched into a memorial at the park.

"Make sure that people respect those who gave their lives and their service, and in our case, I think our children know," Stafford said.

"He was just a terrific man, man of God, and a man of his country,” Ruiz said.

Herb Stafford was a commander at VFW Post 4820 in Port Neches.

