Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays

All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun.

All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages.

There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.

The deadline for the holiday downtown pop-up is December 2, 2022, and the participation deadline for the Holiday Downtown Parade, is December 6, 2022.

Below is a list of all the events:

•December 1

•Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express 2022 - 401 Houston Avenue

•4 p.m.

•December 1

• Constable Bates' 8th Annual Christmas Toy Drive - 3501 Cultural Center Drive

•7 p.m.

•December 3

•10th Anniversary Celebration of UGK Day - 500 Procter Street

•3 p.m.

•December 10

• Lighted Holiday Celebration - Downtown Port Arthur

•12 p.m.

•6 p.m. (parade)