Family, friends remember 26-year-old killed in Lumberton crash

On Wednesday, officials will reconstruct the wreck that took the life of Chad Mills

LUMBERTON, Texas — A family is still mourning the loss of a 26-year-old man killed in an accident earlier in September while DPS troopers plan to reconstruct the fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

Drivers can expect slow downs on Hwy. 69 near Forest Drive in Lumberton starting at 9 a.m.

The crash took the life of Chad Mills, and those who knew him are finding it hard not to think about him every day.

Deena Duprey has known Chad and his mom for more than 10 years.

"Probably my favorite memory of him is putting on a cut and him thinking that he was big and bad and he was a motorcycle dude," Duprey said.

Scott Ferguson is one of the founders of Adaptive Sports For Kids, a program Chad was involved in for about 18 years.

"It was heartbreaking. it still is, that never goes away," Ferguson said. "This is one less player that we're gonna have out here."

On September 15, Chad and his mother Tonya Mills were in a car accident. 26-year-old Chad was pronounced dead at the scene while his mother was taken to the hospital.

Since then, Chad's friends and family have spent days remembering his bright spirit.

"He always had a smile on his face, whether he was out on the field of building a castle in the dirt," Ferguson said.

According to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins, Jordan Stephon Holmes was arrested on the day of the crash and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

MORE | Donate to help Mills family with medical expenses

While help was on the way, 22-year-old Nick Walker stepped into the story.

"I was just on my way home, and I saw an accident and I wanted to help," Walker said.

Even after the scene cleared, Walker went to the hospital with Chad's mother and waited for family to arrive.

"I wasn't immediate family, but I wanted to take the initiative to be there for the family," Walker said.

The Mills family was grateful. During Chad's funeral on Saturday, he went to pray with those mourning.