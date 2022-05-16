Remembering Jayce Jones | Family, friends of beloved Silsbee High School junior believe his legacy will impact community for years to come

Those who knew Jayce Jones remember him as a leader, a promising athlete and a friend to all.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee community is mourning the loss of beloved high school junior and hometown hero Jayce Lebron Jones.

After a 10-month-long battle with brain cancer, Jones died Thursday night at Memorial Hermann Hospital. Friends and family of the 17-year-old are making sure his impact and legacy will never be forgotten.

Those who knew Jones remember him as a leader, a promising athlete and a friend to all. Randy Smith, head football coach of Silsbee High School, said there wasn't a harder working teammate for the tigers.

“So much more than a really great athlete, he was just a really good kid ,a great person,” Randy Smith said. “He was that kind of kid that coaches, kids, everyone just gravitated towards. That they want to be around.”

Jones loved his community and received that love back in return. His family is thankful for all the support they received when the teen first got sick.



Fundraisers were held, and donations were taken through a GoFundMe. The GoFundMe is still active for those who would like to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

Jones’ family said after his long fight, actions needed to be taken and his story needed to be told.

“In honor of my brother who also passed away due to what Jayce has, I was like, you know what, I am going to do something to not only finish telling my brothers story, but also helping others who can tell their story through Jayce,” Gabrielle Bendy, Jones’ cousin, said.

Jones’ battle encouraged others to share their stories. When donating to Jones’ GoFundMe, people shared their experiences concerning cancer and other illnesses.

“He is going to be well missed by his classmates and teammates in the community of Silsbee because everyone knew him," Rev. Arthur Smith with Faith Temple Church of God In Christ in Silsbee, said. "Everybody knew what kind of athlete he was, knew he had a great future. Jayce inspired a lot of kids."

The community hopes his memory will continue to help inspire others in Southeast Texas.

“We just want them to remember that people like Jayce comes along every now and then, and we can't forget his contribution, and I believe he will impact the community for years to come,” Arthur Smith said.

Jones' funeral service will be held at Silsbee High School on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 5 p.m.