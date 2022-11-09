'We love you Jeremy Squiers' : Family, friends of beloved motorcyclist hold remembrance ride in honor of him

“Jeremy, he knew everybody, and he helped everybody.”

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community held a remembrance ride on Sunday in honor of a beloved motorcyclist from Groves.

Jeremy Squiers was riding along Texas Highway 73 westbound in Groves on August 28, 2022. At some point, he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Squiers was thrown about 100 feet and then fell onto 39th Street, causing him to suffer severe head trauma. He was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth, where he later died.

Squiers was 39 years old when he died.

Family and friends described Squiers as a pillar in the community. The ride to honor him started at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

“We’re going to go through our town, through where he was all the time in our tow truck,” Shane Kibodeaux, Beast Motorcycle Club member, said. “This is where he staged up when he was working during the day, every day, right here at the Civic Center.”

Kibodeaux is a friend of Squiers. He attended Sunday’s event to pay his respects.

“We want to honor that guy,” Kibodeaux said. “He was a great man, a good brother, a great man of the community, and we’re going to step up and honor him today and do this memorial ride.”

There were plenty of motorcycles, tow trucks and classic cars at the remembrance ride. To Kibodeaux, these symbolized Squiers' walk of life.

“This guy did a little bit of everything, and the community loved him,” Kibodeaux said. “Jeremy, he knew everybody, and he helped everybody.”

Kibodeaux was happy to see that a great deal of people showed up to honor his friend.

“That guy did alot to bring this many people to honor him and his life today,” Kibodeaux said. “We love you Jeremy Squiers. This is for you bro.”

