BEAUMONT, Texas — A family is out of their home Sunday night after a fire damaged their apartment.

The fire happened around 5:35 p.m Sunday, Jan. 5 at Beaumont Heights apartments at 6550 Phelan Boulevard, Beaumont Fire-Rescue Capt. Jimmy Blanchard said.

A young boy and a woman were home at the time of the fire in an upstairs apartment. The fire started in a bedroom. Officials have not yet determined the cause, but said they did not suspect foul play.

The surrounding apartments had minor damages, but no one else was displaced since the fire was mostly contained to the apartment where it started, Blanchard said.

