Family contemplates leaving Fannett after neighborhood floods three times

FANNETT, Texas — Most of the flood water has receded around Fannett, but the damage is done. Monday's 15-inch washout was enough to send several inches of water into homes again.

From Hurricane Harvey, to Tropical Storm Imelda, and now this week's heavy rainfall, it's the third flood for many.

As we're hearing, it may be one too many for those who are storm fatigued.

When will the rain stop? When will the flooding recede? Those are questions that homeowners like Lisa Brown find themselves asking repeatedly.

Except this time may be the last. Like many, she's had enough.

“It's just rain, and we're going to flood like this just for a simple rain storm,” Brown said.

Brown hardly recognizes the place she calls home. “This wasn't a storm. It wasn't a hurricane,” Brown said.

Instead, it was torrential rain that filled her house with 4 inches of water.

"We've got a dehumidifier in there now, so the water is gone but the damage is done. And this is the third time in four years,” Brown said.

Family is the reason she has stayed for so long. “Well, I brought my son here when he was six months old on heart monitor, and it was just the two of us, so it's got a lot of sentimental value,” Brown said.

Now she says the constant flood fatigue has taken its toll. She’s ready to leave.

“I've been holding on to it for that reason and I've talked to my son the other day and I said, ‘you know, I've been keeping this place for you,’” Brown said.

Reassurance from her son gave the green light that it's okay to move on.



“He said, ‘well I don't want to live here if it's going flood all the time,’ so he gave me the okay,” Brown said.

But even through the heartbreak she said she’s grateful for it all.

There are organizations like Southeast Texas Emergency Relief that are always looking to help. They say every time Southeast Texas calls, they'll be there, every time.

“I'm just overwhelmed at the generosity, you know, of these two ladies in this organization, coming out here today and looking for people, you know, to help,” Brown said.

Now, the ball is in Brown’s court. Will she stay, or will she go?

“So, I'm contemplating that because it's, it's really heartbreaking to go through this again. And I don't think it's going to stop,” Brown said.

Southeast Texas Emergency Relief gave out a handful of gift cards to those who were impacted by the rainstorm, but they need your help to give out more. You can donate here.