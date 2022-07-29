Family concerned about missing man who requires daily medication, Port Arthur Police say

Elton Dewayne Harris has not been seen or heard from since he left his residence on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding a missing 43-year-old man, whose family is concerned because he does not have his medication with him.

Elton Dewayne Harris is believed to have left his home on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Harris has medication that he has to take daily and police said he left it behind.

Harris was driving a 2003 white Cadillac with license plate number NVV0341, according to the release. When he was last seen, Harris was wearing a white shirt but the color of his shorts are unknown.

Harris is described as a man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs somewhere between 180 and 200 pounds. Harris has a medium build, black dreads and brown eyes.

Harris wears glasses and has gold teeth in the top front of his mouth, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Harris or knows where he is asked to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

