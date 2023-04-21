Have you seen him? | Family asking for help finding missing 52-year-old man last seen April 19

The family of Wayne Ayers told 12News he was last seen in his father's silver 2020 Kia Soul with license plate number PNR8382.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A worried family is asking for the community's help in finding a missing 52-year-old man.

The family of Wayne Ayers told 12News they have now seen or heard from their loved one since Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Ayer's niece, Kassy Ketchum, said he was last seen in his father's silver 2020 Kia Soul with license plate number PNR8382.

Ketchum said the Kia had a tow bar on the front and a CB antenna and roof rack on top.

Ayers was supposed to go to Harbor Freight in Beaumont Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. to get items to fix his truck, according to Ketchum. Ketchum said her uncle said he would be right back, but the family has not seen or heard from him since.

"It's not like him to leave in his dad's vehicle and not return," Ketchum said. "His phone goes straight to voicemail."

Officer Karli Cherry, with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, said the address Ayers was last seen leaving is in Jasper County.

Ketchum said Ayers has gray hair, wears glasses and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and dark colored tennis shoes.

"I'm trying to get the word out there so we can have people keep an eye out for him," Ketchum said.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.