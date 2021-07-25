'Unfair justice' Families of Black Chambers County farmers rallied for alleged century-old land theft

The families claim their ancestors were forced off their land and were victims of fraudulent county officials and oil companies.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chants of “Unfair justice” could be heard Sunday as families of Black Chambers County farmers rallied to take back land they said was stolen from them more than 100 years ago.

Descendants of William Godfrey are demanding justice after they claim they were robbed of his land and the good fortune that would have come with it.

“These families out here have oil leases where their proceeds were supposed to be one-eighth of the royalties coming off the land,” Bobbi Armstrong, descendant of William Godfrey, said. “But, no one has received one penny.”

The fight dates back 125 years when Godfrey allegedly signed over a piece of land. However, the family found Godfrey's actions hard to believe because they said at the time, he could not read or write.

Decades later, Godfrey’s descendants thoroughly examined records from the Texas General Land Office that stated Godfrey could read and write. However, the family said the deeds and other property records were forged after their ancestors were driven off the land by armed white men.

The land of Godfrey and other Black farmers and all the wealth that would have come from it were stolen from them, members of the families said.

Since the land was sold, about 177 million barrels of oil have been produced from just one of the fields alone. The family said the money that came from that could have been theirs.