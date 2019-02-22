LUMBERTON, Texas — It appears someone, possibly a student, is trying to extend the winter break at schools in Lumberton.

Sorry kids (and parents and teachers) but you're expected to be back in school on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Posts including text messages from the high school principal and even the 12NewsNow mobile website claiming that school will be out for another week are untrue.

The district is currently on its winter break from February 18 - February 22 according to the Lumberton ISD website.

Lumberton Independent School District superintendent Dr. Gerald Chandler confirmed to 12News via phone Friday morning that the reports of campuses being closed another week are untrue.

A screenshot of a message purporting to have been posted on the 12News website was sent to 12News.

12News can confirm that this was never posted on the 12NewsNow.com websites.

Another screenshot being shared included a text message that was supposedly from Lumberton High School principal Darwin Davis.

It read, "Yo we don't have school cuz," which the person who sent it to 12News said just didn't seem like it sounded like something the principal would say.

The false message that was purported to have been on the 12News website read... "Lumberton- Notice: All LISD campuses will be closed from 2/25/19-3/1/19 due to unforeseen events regarding staff organization and development, and policy concerns. Students will return to school on 3/4/19 where the staff will address the students with the new changes and expectations made.”