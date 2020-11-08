Fallen Beaumont police officer left lasting impact on police program at Lamar University

Last week, Sheena Yarbrough Powell spoke to students about why she became a police officer

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fallen Beaumont police officer is being remembered as a person with a charismatic personality who loved serving her community through law enforcement.

Two years ago, Sheena Yarbrough Powell found herself in the same position as students at Lamar University, eager to enter law enforcement.

Just last week, Powell spoke to students in a practicum in policing program about why she became a police officer. Her message resonated with Casey Dixon.

"We had her for less then an hour and she so proud to be in her uniform she talked to us about how didn't even wanna be officer until she did 'PIP' and it encouraged her to do it," Dixon said.

Karen Roebuck was one of Powell's instructors while at Lamar and says she was the kind of student that you never forget about.

"She said I wanna go out there I wanna make a difference, I wanna make a difference one on one, I wanna be in the field. I wanna be there when that child is afraid, I want to be there when tragedy is happening," Roebuck said.

Sunday morning Powell was killed in a head-on collision while on duty. DPS Troopers tell 12News that a driver drove down Highway 69 in the wrong direction and hit Powell's squad car.

"She was just a wonderful person who had a tremendous heart who wanted to effect a change in the world and she did," Roebuck said.



While she may be gone, her story is living on through the passion she imparted the future officers.

"People pass away and of course people are going to say she glowed or she was this, she was sweet. She really was that," Dixon said.



Funeral arrangements are still being made.

