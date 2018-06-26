Port Arthur residents in the Lake Arthur area who lost water service over the weekend awoke Tuesday to find that they had lost water service again.

The repair made over the weekend failed according to officials and water service was restored by about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The system will once again reach full pressure as the day goes on according to Donald Stanton, director of utilities for the City of Port Arthur.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Download the 12News App

A post Tuesday morning on the Port Arthur Police Department Facebook page at about 8:15 a.m. notified residents about the new repairs being made.

The loss of water forced the closure of the YMCA on Lake Arthur Drive canceling summer camps for the day according to the YMCA.

The clerk at a convenience store not far from the YMCA told 12News that several customers were not happy that the bathrooms were unavailable.

Stanton blames the line break on the heavy rain that hit Port Arthur last week saying it's hard to tell if the break was caused by the pipes shifting or old infrastructure.

The line was repaired on Sunday but a little after midnight Tuesday morning the repair failed forcing crews to return and make more repairs according to Stanton.

The affected area was around Lake Arthur Drive between Highway 347 and Ninth Avenue.

City workers have repaired the line, flushed it and sanitized it according to Stanton who noted that some resident will continue to experience low pressure until the system reaches full pressure later today.

© 2018 KBMT