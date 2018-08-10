BEAUMONT — A video on Facebook showing Beaumont city workers in neck deep water is raising questions on their safety.

Beaumont's Calvin Walker was driving along Park Street on Saturday around 11:30 a.m., when he noticed something unusual at the construction site.

"Didn't pay too much attention to it until I realized he was going underwater," says Walker. "He didn't appear to have any diving equipment on, but he was going underwater."

Walker believes the crew was repairing a pipe leak on the corner of Park Street and Langham Street.

He says the two men working in the hole had to hold their breath underwater multiple times and looked exhausted when they climbed out.

"He would come wiping his eyes, like he had his eyes open down there," says Walker. "The water was gushing really hard and you can tell his face was above the gush, that really floored me."

Walker argues the workers should have never been put in that position.

A fire station sits only a block away from this site and Walker says having firefighters there as back-up could've made the situation safer.

"They have these guys doing work that they're not qualified to do," says Walker. "I believe they're short-handed with leaks all over the place, that's true. However, to put their workers in jeopardy like that, I think it's completely unethical."

His video has been viewed more than 30,000 times and Walker tells 12News he couldn't believe what took place.

Walker adds that he hoped the video he posted Saturday night on Facebook would produce action from the city.

He tells us nothing has been done up to this point and plans to reach out to city councilman this week.

"Biggest concern I have is that no one is responding," says Walker. "It's like we don't have a city council, everybody's gone ghost."

Councilman Mike Getz spoke with 12News over the phone and tells us he plans to meet with the Director of Public Works, Joe Madjelani, on Monday.

The construction site appears to be fixed and there have been no reports that the workers suffered any injuries or effects from handling this project.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

