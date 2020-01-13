BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after one Facebook user claims two teenage girls were spray painting vehicles outside Parkdale Mall on Saturday evening.

The post shows an SUV that appears to have white spray paint on the passenger side.

A Beaumont Police Department spokesperson told 12News the incident is being investigated as a criminal mischief case, and the two juveniles involved have been released to their parents. The spokesperson said at least one vehicle was involved, and police are looking into the possibility of a second.

He said at this point in the investigation, it doesn't seem that the vehicle was targeted.

We've included a photo of the public Facebook post on this story, but we're choosing to blur out the name and profile picture of the Facebook account for privacy reasons.

The post says two teenagers were near Dillard's, and were seen spray painting a vehicle.

