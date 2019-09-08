JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Several people are reported to have been injured in an explosion in Jasper County Friday morning.

Jasper County deputies, medics and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene off County Road 607 between Kirbyville and Buna according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

At least two people have been burned according to the sheriff’s office.

A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the scene according to Acadian Ambulance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.