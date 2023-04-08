x
Explosion at building near Nederland Saturday leaves three injured, investigation underway

Emergency crews instructed a 12News crew at the scene to move farther away because the explosion was deemed "toxic."
Credit: 12NewsNow

NEDERLAND, Texas — Three people were injured and an investigation is underway following an explosion near Nederland Saturday.

It happened at a building on Jerry Ware Drive, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter told 12News. Emergency crews instructed a 12News crew at the scene to move farther away because the explosion was deemed "toxic."

At this time, it is unknown what caused the explosion. The severity of all the injuries sustained is unclear.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

