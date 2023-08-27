Experts warn against giving your AC unit some shade from the sun

12News spoke to experts who broke down why it's a bad idea and gave some alternative tips for keeping your AC cool.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Covering your outdoor AC unit might seem like a good idea, but experts say that does more harm than good.

A cover on the unit may give it shade but it blocks the air flow coming out of the top.

"You don't want to put anything in front of it that will block air flow, that will prevent it from actually doing it's job," said Owner of Conston Air Systems, SirDarion Conston.

Air conditioning experts say putting a tent or umbrella over your unit is the worst thing you can do.

"All it's going to do is have the heat hit the top, and it will bounce right back down on the motor. So what that will do is draw the amperage up on the motor and that will cause premature failure," Conston told 12News.

He says a motor replacement could cost up to $1,000. Conston wants Southeast Texas homeowners with tents to know there are better ways to keep your units cool.

"The water hose could be helpful. It depends if it's through moderation. I wouldn't just go to the dollar store or Dollar General and buy a sprinkler and let it go back and forth. It's an actual part they make for air conditioning units," Conston said.

Conston also advises during summer months to be sure to keep the system condenser coils clean.

"The dog hair, the the grass. Things like that can put a wear and tear on the motor. You want to make sure every time you cut the grass turn the unit off, turn the disconnector off and rinse it off with a water hose," said Conston.

It might seem like a good idea, but take it from the experts and give your unit some room to breathe.

Experts say you should be keeping up with your unit's preventative maintenance at least twice a year.