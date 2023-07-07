Experts weigh in on what Southeast Texas homeowners need to know before switching to solar panels

There are a few things to consider before buying and installing solar panels in your home.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — High electric bills are causing many people to turn to solar energy to save money, but there are a few things to consider before having them installed.

One Port Arthur homeowner says solar panels have cut her $400 electric bill in half.

"I knew I couldn't stay forever paying that utility bill so I just looked into the panels," said Shirley Watts-Payne.

Watts-Payne says that the solar panels made a huge difference in her monthly bill.

"Last month my bill was only $94. Eventually I will get to a point where I won't have an electricity bill," said Watts-Payne.

The panels aren't cheap though. Watts-Payne says that hers cost about $15,000 and most people pay that over time.

"I had to pay that or my bill would go back up. The panel price and the light bill. That's why I say when someone is looking into going solar, make sure you read the fine print," said Watts-Payne.

Solar panels take in about 15% of the suns rays and turn that into power.

"They take the energy from the sun and turn it into some form of chemical energy," said Lamar University Chemical Engineering Professor Dr. Venki Uddameri.

The technology has become more popular in the last decade and more solar panels are showing up on roofs across Southeast Texas.

"Instead of saying your fridge is running from your power supply at home, which is electricity being supplied whenever possible, it will try and use solar energy," said Dr. Uddameri.

It's important to research before purchasing any solar panels.

"People need to have a good understanding before buying some of these things. Like batteries, long term storage, the location of your house," said Dr. Uddameri.

If you can afford it, solar panels can give you many long-term benefits.

"It's exciting not to have to pay the energy bill that I was paying," said Watts-Payne.

If you want more information about solar panels and whether they are a good fit for you home, visit the U.S. Department of Energy's website.