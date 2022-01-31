Experts encouraging Southeast Texans to rapidly buy new, repair A/C units amid supply-chain issues

Experts said customers who order certain units in January may not get them until July.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Experts are advising Southeast Texans to get any A/C repairs needed done soon, so they do not get caught in the Texas heat without one.

Experts are bracing for a shortage of H-VAC units for the summer of 2022. Anyone who is due for a new unit is advised to order one as soon as possible.

The government is requiring that all A/C units have a minimum seasonal energy efficiency ratio rate of 15 starting Jan. 1, 2023. The current rate is 14.

"What's going to happen, about June or July, most many manufacturers are going to shut down production of 14 SEER equipment to start building for the new ones, which is going to drive the cost up further," Robert Currie, owner of Innovative Air Solutions, said.

Due to the new government regulation, supply chain issues and inflation, area stores have had trouble obtaining certain units. These issues have also caused prices for new units to increase.

“We're finding chip shortages have caused backlogs," Currie said. "Plus the price of durable goods, metals, things like that, that are used in production of air conditioning have gone basically through the roof. We're saving right now between January of last year, and now we're about a 40% price increase. We're expecting two more price increases this year.”

Currie said some brands already have a four- to six-month backlog. This means that customers who order certain units in January may not get them until July.

Experts predict that the closer we get to summer, the longer the wait will be.

“The later we get into the year right now, the further behind manufacturers are going to get as the as the backlog orders start piling up," Currie said. "It moves people further and further out.”

There are multiple ways to know if an A/C unit needs to be upgraded or replaced.

“Number of kilowatt hours is usually a pretty clear indicator,” Currie said. “You're having probably you're a spec system, running all the time not cooling as well. Extended runtimes or simply just not cool."

Some Southeast Texans have struggled with not having A/C in the past and know how hard it can be to get a unit fixed or replaced during the summer months.

“We've had issues at our house with parts for a couple days with no A/C, and it's pretty miserable,” Joseph Hopson, owner of Hopson A/C and Heating, said. “Everybody's busy in the summer and everybody's irritated and aggravated and wanting to get things done and go home."

Experts are encouraging homeowners to get their units serviced whether they believe they need new ones or not.