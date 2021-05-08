Health officials expand COVID vaccination efforts as lack of access, vaccine hesitancy blamed for spread in Newton County

RELATED: Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Texas



She said she wants more information on the vaccine and its side effects.



"It's worrisome. And you kind of get skeptical for it, so that's kind of why we've been holding off on getting it," Trahan said.



Even with the rise of the highly contagious delta variant, Trahan said she's still not persuaded enough.



Newton County Emergency Management Coordinator Olen Bean said vaccine hesitancy is real in the county.



"There's a lot of misinformation about the vaccine out there and people are, you know, they still have their freedom they want to exercise so to speak," Bean said.



Bean said this vaccine hesitancy, mixed with lack of easy access to the vaccine, could play a role in Newton County being the worst county in Southeast Texas when it comes to COVID-related deaths per 1,000 people.



As a result, Bean said they've tried to expand their vaccination efforts by taking mobile vaccination clinics to all corners of the county. Two clinics have been held in Deweyville according to Bean.



"So, we're looking into maybe doing one in the north end of the county if there's a desire there from the local residents to do that," Bean said.



Meanwhile, Trahan and others continue to hold out, saying they need more time to see how things play out.



"It is what it is, you know,” Trahan said. “Those kind of diseases are going to come around. If it's been in the making for two or plus more years, then I’ll probably do it later, but for now we'll just wait."

