Long time executive director at 'Some Other Place' to retire after 38 years

BEAUMONT, Texas — 'Some Other Place' in Beaumont will have a change in leadership following the retirement announcement of the non-profit organization’s long-time executive director.

Paula O’Neal announced Tuesday that she’s stepping down from the executive director position at the end of October 2022.

O’Neal started volunteering with Some Other Place in 1979 and has served as the organization’s executive director for 38 years.

Following her retirement, she said she plans to continue volunteering as needed.

The organization said O’Neal is planning to work alongside the upcoming executive director to continue serving those in need during the transition at Some Other Place.

Christopher Robertson is set to start serving as the new executive director on April 18, 2022.

He graduated from Lamar University with a degree in social work. He’s also a member of Catholic Charities and is currently serving as the director for “Market to Hope,” according to Some Other Place.

The board of directors at Some Other Place is planning to host a retirement party for O’Neal on Sept. 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Event Centre. The event is open to the public.