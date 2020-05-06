BEAUMONT, Texas — It's an image that has a lot in Beaumont talking. A police officer is seen using his knee near the neck of a 17-year-old while restraining him.

This is only a single frame from video being shared on social media -- and it's drawing stark comparisons to George Floyd, who was held in a similar position for 8 seconds and 45 seconds.

Similar on the surface -- but Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News exclusively -- they are very different.

"It was just a matter of seconds, and you can tell that, that's the way we do that if you use that technique and you are that close to the neck, you can go for 4 or 5 seconds," Singletary said.

The video was taken back in February. Police were called to Parkdale Mall after some teens started fighting in the parking lot, but it was posted on social media this week.

"I fully support the actions of the officers. They acted within the polices of our department," Singletary said.

RELATED: Cell phone video shows Beaumont officer using now controversial tactic during February arrest

RELATED: 'We are with them': BPD Chief says department will no longer teach, condone use of knee on head or neck during arrests

Beaumont Police has changed its policy. They will no longer teach or condone this or similar restraints, after calls from the NAACP and the group 100 Black Men.

"They have asked us to reconsider our policies on use of force during arrests. And we have. It's good that we are working together. We're not agreeing on everything, but we are communicating and are keeping the lines of communication open. And I think that is the key here," Singletary said.

However Chief Singletary says the video people shared only shows a few seconds of the 20 minute encounter.



"The young man was arrested. He was very apologetic and realized he made a mistake and after a few minutes of a pretty good conversation our officers decided to let him go. That was hardly inhumane," Singletary said.

We reached out to the NAACP for reaction. Pastor Michael Cooper says,"We are in agreement with the fact the chief of police will not teach or use that maneuver."

We've requested the body camera footage. The chief says there are some legal questions that need to be answered before they can determine if they will release it or not.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Reports: Kanye West donates $2 million to help Floyd, Taylor, Arbery families

Former officers charged in George Floyd's death appear in court

'You changed the world George': Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis marked by calls to action