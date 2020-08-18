Evadale ISD superintendent responds after high school student tests positive for COVID-19

A Southeast Texas doctor gives parents and students tips on how to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just three days ago, Evadale students were excited to head back to school, but on Tuesday boys and girls are back in their homes.



"If you have one person positive for corona, you have to stop that infection rate," said Dr. Ray Callas. That's exactly what Evadale Independent School District did today by shutting their doors after a high school student tested positive for coronavirus.



“This particular student had just about been in every building in one time or another during the day,” said Evadale ISD Superintendent Gary Fairchild.



The district decided to close all three schools for cleaning.



“I want to make sure they get through every inch of our campus, including our gym areas, field houses, and weight rooms," said Fairchild.



District leaders say school closures won’t happen for every positive COVID-19 case. Instead, they'll handle each situation on a case-by-case basis.

“We're doing everything possible to keep this virus away from us. We need their help,” Fairchild said.

And you can help by keeping these three things in mind.

“One is to maintain social distancing whenever your child is at school,” said Dr. Callas. “Teach them how to wear a face mask appropriately, but also teach them how to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If they can't do that, make sure they bring plenty of hand sanitizer, and you maintain good hygiene."



Dr. Callas says there's also something you can do at home to slow the spread of coronavirus germs. “Add ultra-filtration to their filters. There are filters you can buy and place in your air condition system that will take small, small, small microns and filter it out," Dr. Callas said.



The superintendent says he is hopeful students will be able to return to class by Thursday. The school district will send out an official notice to parents when they plan to reopen.