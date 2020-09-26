Evadale ISD discontinues remote learning, citing cellphone signal and lack of participation

School principals will contact guardians of all students enrolled in the remote learning program to assist them in transitioning back to face-to-face instruction.

EVADALE, Texas — A Southeast Texas school district is discontinuing remote learning started by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evadale ISD announced the district is discontinuing remote learning in a Facebook post Tuesday, Sept. 22.

"In the interest of providing the highest quality educational experience for students of Evadale ISD, along with the availability of usable cellular connections and the number of participating students, the remote learning program is being discontinued," the school district said in the post.

School principals will contact guardians of the students enrolled in the remote learning program to assist them in transitioning back to face-to-face instruction, the post said.

The deadline to transition back to in-person learning is Oct. 13.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the school administrators at the following numbers.

Evadale Elementary / Junior High Office: (409) 276-1337, option 3

Evadale High School Office: (409) 276-1337, option 2